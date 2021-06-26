ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ChargePoint’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

CHPT stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $49.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $1,260,189. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

