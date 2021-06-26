Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $138.04 on Friday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $4,909,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

