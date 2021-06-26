Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $9.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $721.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $498.08 and a twelve month high of $722.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $682.85. The firm has a market cap of $136.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

