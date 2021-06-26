Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,530 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.75% of Chegg worth $212,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after purchasing an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,826,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,429,000 after buying an additional 447,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,568,000 after buying an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $82.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.11. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.84 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -159.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.