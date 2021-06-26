Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,600,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CHWY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,196,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chewy by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 18,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chewy by 758.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after acquiring an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 502.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

