Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,518.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,401.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,021.00 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Matt Carey acquired 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,485.00 per share, with a total value of $999,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total value of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

