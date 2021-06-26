Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,857,000 after buying an additional 73,437 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

