CIBC Cuts Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Price Target to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EQX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.34.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.61. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$17.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.54.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 1.1400001 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

