CIBC Trims Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Target Price to C$11.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EQX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform spec overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.21.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 1,058,221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 757,733 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 112,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

