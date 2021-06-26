CIBC Trims The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$95.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.86.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$87.70 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$57.44 and a 12-month high of C$89.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$86.43. The company has a market cap of C$159.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 26,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.61, for a total transaction of C$2,305,194.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 351,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,771,435.52. Also, Senior Officer Robert E. Dorrance sold 138,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.48, for a total value of C$12,104,782.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 569,584 shares in the company, valued at C$49,827,208.32. Insiders have sold a total of 203,684 shares of company stock valued at $17,838,857 in the last quarter.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.