Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $115,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $105,980.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00.

Ciena stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,110,000 after purchasing an additional 65,280 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 442,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after acquiring an additional 31,367 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 12.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ciena by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ciena by 17.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.