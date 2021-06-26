Citigroup Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $45.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

CQP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 186.39% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,032,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,722 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,173,000 after acquiring an additional 387,291 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 390,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after buying an additional 345,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,463,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $227,027,000 after buying an additional 331,609 shares during the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

