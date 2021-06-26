Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 66.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,434,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

AMG stock opened at $157.02 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.19 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.80.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

