Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 74,466 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Uniti Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,077,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,998,000 after buying an additional 4,077,172 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,650,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 232,157 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $10.66 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Sell-side analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

