Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,061,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 686,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,415,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth $24,010,000.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.82. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $254.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,534. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PETQ. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

