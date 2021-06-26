Citigroup Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,842 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of XPO Logistics worth $8,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.38.

XPO stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.