Citigroup Inc. Sells 203,376 Shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,376 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 186.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 934,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,247,000 after buying an additional 607,870 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 100.8% in the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 95,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,032,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after buying an additional 312,741 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DCP Midstream by 99.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.19.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 3.56. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

