Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,142 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of SYNNEX worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 186,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after buying an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,428,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

