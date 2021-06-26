Citigroup Initiates Coverage on SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SKIL opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. SkillSoft has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.99.

SkillSoft Company Profile

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

