ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 6,077 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE RYAM opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $420.38 million, a P/E ratio of -165.21 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.