ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $117.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

