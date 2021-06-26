ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Financial Institutions worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 678.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.05 per share, with a total value of $35,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,522 shares in the company, valued at $882,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $33.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

