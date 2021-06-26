ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,346 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of First Foundation worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,692,000 after buying an additional 260,361 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,238,000 after buying an additional 79,768 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after buying an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after buying an additional 46,712 shares during the period. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.56. First Foundation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.21 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

