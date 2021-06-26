ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 26,375 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,460 shares of company stock worth $4,661,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

