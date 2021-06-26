ClariVest Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Triple-S Management worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTS opened at $23.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triple-S Management Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market cap of $550.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

