ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $1,885,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

