Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report $62.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. Clarus posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $297.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $298.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $323.80 million, with estimates ranging from $312.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 10,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $243,028.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,260.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 in the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Clarus by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarus by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $24.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.93. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $755.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

