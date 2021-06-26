Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 548,565 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,896,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548,565 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 4.79% of National Vision worth $170,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in National Vision by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.10 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EYE. Citigroup upped their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

