Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,890 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.62% of Discovery worth $115,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Discovery by 19.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 74.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Discovery by 11.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

DISCK stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.42. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

