Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $226 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,037,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717,200 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $225,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $50.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.