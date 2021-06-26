Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,191,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,709 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $191,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.90.

TRI stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.89.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.