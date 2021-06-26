Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 46,564 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,644,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,564 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Surgery Partners worth $161,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,429.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,868,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.22 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

