Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay Sells 3,707 Shares

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 3,707 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $16,236.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CLSD opened at $4.92 on Friday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.09.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

