Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 616 ($8.05), with a volume of 222,396 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 782.11. The company has a market cap of £819.46 million and a PE ratio of 63.51.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

