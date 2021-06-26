Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 24,316.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,669 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $405.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $460.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.