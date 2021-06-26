Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFXA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,468,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colfax by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Colfax by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,928,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colfax by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CFXA opened at $189.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.85. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $112.35 and a 1-year high of $205.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $1.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

