Colliers Securities Boosts Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $75.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) had its target price increased by Colliers Securities from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.
Shares of AMEH opened at $56.50 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57.
In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.
About Apollo Medical
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
