Colliers Securities Boosts Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Price Target to $75.00

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) had its target price increased by Colliers Securities from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of AMEH opened at $56.50 on Friday. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 64.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 4,346.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

