Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. HSBC raised their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $56.42 on Friday. Comcast has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,713,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

