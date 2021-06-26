Comparing Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Citizens’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of South Carolina $20.65 million 5.61 $6.46 million N/A N/A Citizens $51.02 million 2.07 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Citizens has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of South Carolina.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of South Carolina has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of South Carolina and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of South Carolina 30.94% 12.18% 1.22% Citizens 14.96% 6.63% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bank of South Carolina and Citizens, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of South Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bank of South Carolina pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Bank of South Carolina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank of South Carolina beats Citizens on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer real estate loans, including construction loans and mortgage originations, and home equity loans and lines of credit. It operates through Charleston, North Charleston, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and West Ashley banking offices in South Carolina. Bank of South Carolina Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and internet and mobile banking services. It operates a principal office in downtown Philadelphia, Mississippi; and 28 additional branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Lafayette, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

