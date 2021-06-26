Comparing PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) & NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLBY Group and NuZee’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A NuZee $1.40 million 41.11 -$9.48 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PLBY Group and NuZee, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLBY Group presently has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.81%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than NuZee.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of NuZee shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of NuZee shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PLBY Group and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A NuZee -1,113.72% -171.07% -144.53%

Summary

PLBY Group beats NuZee on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

