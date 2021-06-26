Comparing VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) & Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entasis Therapeutics $7.00 million 15.46 -$50.50 million ($2.10) -1.38 VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 9.16 -$255.57 million ($7.88) -0.47

Entasis Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VYNE Therapeutics. Entasis Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VYNE Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Entasis Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entasis Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 118.39%. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.50%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Entasis Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Entasis Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Entasis Therapeutics and VYNE Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entasis Therapeutics N/A -88.30% -76.29% VYNE Therapeutics -1,009.70% -375.26% -195.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.1% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Entasis Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Entasis Therapeutics beats VYNE Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii. The company also develops Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative infections. The company has a license and collaboration agreement with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. for the development of durlobactam and SUL-DUR; and collaboration agreement with Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership for the development and commercialization of a product candidate containing zoliflodacin. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults. It is also developing FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

