Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Position Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Conagra Brands by 127.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after purchasing an additional 486,054 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 36.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Conagra Brands by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,662 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

