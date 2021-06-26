Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock.
CRE stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £835.47 million and a PE ratio of -62.35. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,547.17.
About Conduit
