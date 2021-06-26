Conduit (LON:CRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Conduit (LON:CRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on the stock.

CRE stock opened at GBX 505 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £835.47 million and a PE ratio of -62.35. Conduit has a 12 month low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,547.17.

Get Conduit alerts:

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.