Contrasting Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and Aptiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 900.64 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -6.96 Aptiv $13.07 billion 3.22 $1.80 billion $1.94 80.29

Aptiv has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35% Aptiv 3.80% 8.41% 3.91%

Volatility and Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Canoo and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00 Aptiv 2 3 16 0 2.67

Canoo currently has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 17.20%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $140.53, indicating a potential downside of 9.79%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Aptiv.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Aptiv shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Aptiv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptiv beats Canoo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

