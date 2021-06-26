Contrasting CI Financial (CIXX) and The Competition

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) is one of 70 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare CI Financial to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion $355.32 million 10.28 CI Financial Competitors $2.40 billion $237.85 million 19.47

CI Financial’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than CI Financial. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75 CI Financial Competitors 642 2929 3098 115 2.40

CI Financial currently has a consensus price target of $24.93, indicating a potential upside of 32.46%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential downside of 3.38%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A CI Financial Competitors 33.95% 33.01% 12.44%

Summary

CI Financial rivals beat CI Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.