Contrasting Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) & Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Mackinac Financial pays out 44.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 65.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mackinac Financial 19.89% 8.56% 0.95% Midland States Bancorp 12.69% 8.90% 0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mackinac Financial and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Midland States Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.88%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Mackinac Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mackinac Financial and Midland States Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mackinac Financial $72.23 million 2.90 $13.47 million $1.27 15.65 Midland States Bancorp $306.14 million 1.96 $22.54 million $1.72 15.58

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mackinac Financial. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mackinac Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mackinac Financial has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats Mackinac Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts. The company provides loan products, including commercial loans to entities within real estate Â operators of nonresidential buildings industry; consumer loan products comprising installment, mortgages, home equity loans, and residential mortgage loans; and commercial and governmental lease financing, as well as offers safe deposit facilities. It has 28 branch locations, including 10 in the Upper Peninsula, 10 in the Lower Peninsula, 1 in Southeast Michigan, Michigan, and 7 in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Manistique, Michigan.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also offers term loans to purchase capital equipment; lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; commercial real estate loans for owner occupied and non-owner occupied commercial property, as well as farmland loans; construction and land development loans developers of commercial real estate investment properties, residential developments, individual clients for construction of single family homes, as well as to construct owner-user properties; and residential real estate loans and home equity lines of credit.. In addition, the company provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; commercial equipment leasing; and trust and wealth management products and services, including financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial services, investment management, tax and insurance planning, business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 52 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

