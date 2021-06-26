ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Receives GBX 201 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 222.80 ($2.91).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTEC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 238.80 ($3.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,817,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,185. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 58.24. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 250.40 ($3.27). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 229.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

