Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their positive rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,350. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

