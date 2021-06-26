Cormark Comments on Great Bear Resources Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Bear Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Great Bear Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GBR. Eight Capital cut their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.15. The firm has a market cap of C$838.74 million and a P/E ratio of -120.33. Great Bear Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.83.

In other news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,500. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $182,860.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

