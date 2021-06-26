CoStar Group Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 28th (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $882.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.37, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $662.04 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.90 target price (up previously from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

